Democrats are calling it a “Blue Tsunami”. Political scientists and historians call it a “major realignment” election.

Whatever you call it, after the 2026 midterm elections the Democrats are now firmly in charge of both chambers of the U.S. Congress and have flipped governorships and state houses across the country - officially making President Donald Trump a lame duck.

Trump officials inside his administration say the president is despondent over Tuesday night’s results with one White House source spelling it out dramatically: the loss “brings to an end this presidency. He’s a lame duck.” The source added that Trump is “not taking this well.”

For more than three hours Tuesday night, as the resentment against Trump showed itself in vote tallies across the country, the president remained uncharacteristically silent.

At 4 PM ET, he posted a scathing critique of Fox News to his Truth Social account, claiming he was still the most popular president in history.

For the next several hours as election results rolled in and a Democratic win became more obvious, the president remained silent - insiders saying that silence was directly tied to early election results which did not favor the Republicans.

Shortly after 7:30 PM ET, he posted to Truth Social that he “wasn’t on the Ballot” and that if he had been, “we would have won in a landslide.” He went on to call Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott — who lost in a landslide to Democrat Gina Hinojosa — a “RINO,” or “Republican in Name Only.”

He recently praised Abbott and just the day before the midterm elections he advised everyone to get out and vote as if he were on the ballot that he disassociated himself from Tuesday night.

“The president worked harder than the candidates themselves,” the source inside the White said. “He wasn’t on the ballot.”

As Trump shifts blame for the debacle of the midterms, several Democrats said Trump is avoiding responsibility for the candidates he promoted and for whom he campaigned. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on NBC Tuesday night that “Trump asked people to vote like he was on the ballot, and that’s exactly what they did.”

There continues to be speculation about what exactly Trump will do following Republicans’ blowout loss in the midterms, including filing lawsuits to challenge election results in various states and trying to prevent newly elected Democrats from being officially seated. However, White House staffers say Trump could just as easily spend the final two years of his term focusing on building his $400 million White House ballroom and “spending his time at Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster.”

Shortly after 8 PM ET Tuesday night, Trump appeared to have changed his defiant tune, and told the New York Times he would accept the results of the election and will find a way to work with the Democrats going forward.

Republicans privately say they are skeptical that he will do so. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has carried Trump’s torch for the last two years is apparently ready to walk away from the debacle. He stated publicly on Wednesday that he will not seek a minority leadership role in the Republican party after the Democrats take over the House in January.

Early predictions that Trump will be ready to strike any deals with the Democrats were put to rest a few minutes after Trump offered it. He went on to post a meme to Truth Social showing a red hat with the word “VETO” on the front. His social media gurus eagerly reposted that meme. He also heaped more blistering criticism on Fox News in which he blamed the network “for these losses” by constantly putting members of the opposition (Democrats) on air.

One supporter of failed Texas U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton said the stinging defeat was “all on the president.” They added that Trump “asked people to vote like he’s on the ticket and America is done with Donald Trump.” Of course, many Republicans also considered Paxton a “horrible” candidate and said Trump made James Talarico a senator by picking Paxton over the incumbent senior Sen. John Cornyn who has held office for nearly a quarter of a century.

A staffer for defeated South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Darline Graham told Raw America: “The president cost us a red state.” Other Republicans also blame Trump for the loss in South Carolina, but for a different reason: He backed Graham who had no practical political experience to fill the slot vacated when her brother Lindsay Graham died.

Chris Vance from Our Republican Legacy offered this epithet of the elections, “The Republican Party has suffered a devastating defeat. The American people have rendered their verdict on MAGA, America First and the policies of the current administration and Republican Congress. 2028 begins now. Donald Trump will never again lead the Republican party in a general election. It is time to begin the debate about the future of a principled Republican party in the post-Trump era.”