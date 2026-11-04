Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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TripleNana7's avatar
TripleNana7
4h

My favorite sentence? “[tRump] also heaped more blistering criticism on Fox News in which he blamed the network “for these losses” by constantly putting members of the opposition (Democrats) on air.” Yeah; nothing worse than letting the opposition speak! Thanks, Brian!

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
2h

The complete repudiation of the regime and its corruption is due to We the People being angry at the enrichment of the trump family and the oligarchs. It’s time we took our country back from those who use it as their own personal piggy bank. We must restore Medicaid, the ACA subsidies, USAID, and all of the money Congress appropriated for specific programs.

The felon should be made to pay for the damage to the East Wing, The Kennedy Center, and the trees that were cut down for his ridiculous golf course.

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