Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Trump's "Mad Man" Iranian strategy

His never ending war is threatening to escalate
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon

In this excerpt of “Just ask the Press” we talk about the shock and awe of Trump’s Iranian war.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture