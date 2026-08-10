Trump's "Mad Man" Iranian strategy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.64Trump's "Mad Man" Iranian strategy His never ending war is threatening to escalateBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 10, 202664ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt of “Just ask the Press” we talk about the shock and awe of Trump’s Iranian war.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump's incoherent economic vision3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (895)15 hrs ago • Brian J KaremMAGA Mike Johnson and Trump's insider trading 18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe revised economic numbers in July19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe war on Dr. Fauci 21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHow many times has the Strait been open and the war ended?22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (896)Aug 8 • Brian J Karem