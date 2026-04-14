Trump's messianic complex

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript91Trump's messianic complexJesus, the doctor and a lawyerBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 14, 202691ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss Trump’s strange messianic complex.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe Swalwell challenge5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1013)19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's megaphones are ditching him20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMelania and the Epstein files22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJesus Christ, Donald Trump and the Pope23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1014)Apr 12 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1015)Apr 12 • Brian J Karem