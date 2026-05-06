Trump's minions are a huge problem

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/83Trump's minions are a huge problemCan the midterms fix the problem?Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahMay 06, 202683ShareIn this excerpt from The Dean Obeidallah show we talk about the problems with Trump’s minions.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremDean ObeidallahWrites The Dean's Report by Dean Obeidallah SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty (990)28 mins ago • Brian J KaremPersonal gain drives Trump's support3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahBrian Karem on the latest horrible failure by corporate media in covering Trump 4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty! (991)May 5 • Brian J KaremPolitical violence exists on both sidesMay 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSecret Service didn't "throw the game"May 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe gerrymandering system is brokenMay 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon