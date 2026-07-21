Canada is on fire. Smoke is choking Detroit and New York City. Canada sent firefighters — including one who died — to help the US with its own wildfires last year. Trump responded to Canada’s wildfires with tariffs.



Trump then announced in the Oval Office, with the Lebanese president sitting right there, that he’s going to be hitting a specific area in Iran “pretty soon” and there’s “not a thing they can do about it.” Brian pointed out that they could move everything out — they now have plenty of time — and that every general in the Pentagon is probably staring at a wall right now.



A reporter asked Trump how many Americans have been killed in Iran. He said “what do you know?” then said the only news he reads is fake news. Brian asked where exactly we’re supposed to get the news if not from the president. Thirteen to fifteen Americans have been killed. Hundreds injured. Month five of a four-week war that Trump says he ended in two days based on a missile system he says he obliterated a year ago.



Trump accused China of meddling in the 2020 election in last week’s speech. When asked today what consequences China would face, he said it was “a long time ago” and moved on. Tom Homan went on television and said the bloodshed isn’t over — Brian called that a threat against free speech and offered to talk him down.



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