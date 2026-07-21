Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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It's more than interesting that just because Dictator Deranged Dimwit Moron in the Oval Office is miserable, he has to make the rest of us miserable right up there with him. Actually, NOTHING will make him happy. Every time he gets his way and thinks he finally is, he decides on something else that he thinks will do the trick. And by God, we better give him what he wants so he'll FINALLY be happy. (Sarc., of course, on that last sentence...!) This is obviously not his ONLY problem--but it's a good one to add to the list!)

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