Trump's never ending war won't end

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.32Trump's never ending war won't endHe is in a "desperate spot of escalation"Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 24, 202632ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we explore the desperation of Trump’s Iranian war.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsIs Trump a suicidal sociopath?1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrim your peach tree3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanCountdown to Liberty! (912)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDoubling down on ICE shootingsJul 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's teleprompter operator made bankJul 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJust leave us alone . . . Jul 23 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (913)Jul 22 • Brian J Karem