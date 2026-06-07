Trump's new portrait!
It's a keeper
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🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!
OMG!!!!!!!!!! Giggle, giggle, giggle!!!! Ha ha ha ha! Oh, dear---tsk, tsk, tsk...... Now Brian, that's not very nice. You shouldn't show pictures like that of our beloved dictator! Shame......... (Sarc. of course!!!!!!)