Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
41m

OMG!!!!!!!!!! Giggle, giggle, giggle!!!! Ha ha ha ha! Oh, dear---tsk, tsk, tsk...... Now Brian, that's not very nice. You shouldn't show pictures like that of our beloved dictator! Shame......... (Sarc. of course!!!!!!)

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