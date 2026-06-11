Donald Trump spent the last 24 hours threatening military action against Iran, only to reverse course and claim the threat alone was enough. At the same time, markets surged, inflation remains a major concern for working Americans, and administration officials continue making claims that don’t seem to withstand basic scrutiny.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down Trump’s latest Iran reversal, questions surrounding market reactions, comments about inflation, renewed promises of a border wall stretching from the Pacific to the Gulf, and Pete Hegseth’s heated response to questions about potential military targets.



Brian also examines growing concerns surrounding accountability inside the administration, claims being made by Trump allies, and new reporting that Trump has reportedly consulted an unusually large number of medical specialists while in office.



From foreign policy contradictions to economic spin and political loyalty tests, this episode explores why so many Americans are asking the same question: what is really going on?



If you enjoy independent political commentary, breaking news analysis, and unfiltered discussions about the biggest stories in America, make sure to subscribe, like, and share your thoughts in the comments.



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian’s YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV