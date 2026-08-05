Trump's rally in Vegas and firing Pirro

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.512Trump's rally in Vegas and firing PirroJust another day in Cow Town with Donnie and the Donnettes. . . Brian J KaremAug 05, 2026512ShareTranscriptTrump loves tariffs, builds ballrooms and loves . . . himself. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDropping charges against a canoeist . . .8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIran's strategy? Just survive10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonModerates belong to the opposite camp??12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (900)Aug 4 • Brian J KaremCan we trust the Department of Justice?Aug 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump says it's all the governor's faultAug 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAll Iran has to do is surviveAug 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon