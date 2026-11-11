Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
25m

Crazy Imbecile Moron Psycho Dump needs to join his own club. It's ironic that he's formed that "special club" since he's allies with Putin (COMMUNIST), Xi (COMMUNIST) and Kim (COMMUNIST).

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
22m

The grifter continues his grifting. Otherwise, I am speechless.

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