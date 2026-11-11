As we celebrate Veterans Day the President of the United States will travel to Arlington National cemetery, place a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier and proclaim himself a patriot, God-fearing American who supports veterans, while he strips benefits, makes life harder for veterans and - remembering what he said about John McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

But that’s not entirely true. He wants to also celebrate Veterans Day by getting you to donate money to join his “anti-communist club.” (See Above)

And gee whiz folks, if that don’t beat all, just step on over to the merch booth this Veterans Day. Don the Trump has something else for you. That’s right. You can celebrate your hatred of the incoming Democratic Congress with a brand new “VETO” hat. It’s a great contribution to the “Save the Donald Trump fund” and you can use it to vent your anger and hatred and act just like Homer Stokes in “Oh Brother where art thou?” After all he just wants to VETO anything “From darkies, from Jews, from papists, and from all those smart-ass folks say we come descended from monkeys! That’s not my culture and heritage! Is that your culture and heritage?”

Well, for the rest of us, Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all veterans for their service. They deserve better than Trump.