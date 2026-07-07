Trump's Red Card
two professors and reporter walk into a bar
Trump and the Republicans seem to have revealed their new strategy for the upcoming midterm elections - and, everything old is new again. In this episode we’ll be looking at corporate news media coverage of Mr. Trump and the republicans who are labeling Democrats as communists. We will also be discussing the unfounded social media rumors that Senator Mitch McConnell has died.
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