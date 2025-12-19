Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trump's speech does nothing to help out his cause

It was grievance after grievance
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Dec 19, 2025

It came across as rage - when people need a steady hand. “That didn’t come over at all.”

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture