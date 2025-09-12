It may be a long time before the United States can look at itself in the mirror and see what it saw after World War II: the proverbial shining city on a hill, a model for other democratic nations.

Then again, we may be given the chance to revisit that time in history sooner than we want.

At least 19 Russian drones violated Poland’s airspace Tuesday night, whether on purpose or by accident. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country was at its “closest to open conflict since World War II.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte denounced the Russian incursion as “reckless” and vowed renewed support for Ukraine.

At the time America is needed the most, it seems our country has abandoned its democratic ideals. Objectively, we have never lived up to them, but the beauty of this country is that it has never given up on them either. Today our ideals are in shreds. We have Donald Trump.

In less than eight months after returning to the Oval Office, Trump has proven he’s completely inept at his job. The country is burning down around him even as some of his supporters have begun to abandon him.

Our existential dilemma at this moment is that Trump and his irresolute gang of political whores, ex-junkies, avowed racists, former television hosts, QAnon worshippers and faux-Christian grifters lack the brain power needed to ensure their own survival and, by extension, ours as well. “We are not doing the job very well, though the president thinks we are,” a source close to Trump told me.

No, they’re not. They’re riding the four horsemen of the American apocalypse as if they were halftime entertainment at a UFC cage match held on the South Lawn. (Something that will apparently happen.) So much for being the light of the world, the city on a hill. Instead, we’re the village idiots consuming stale mead and suffering from ergot poisoning.

It’s hard to see all this if you don’t get the facts about the Trump administration’s deepening depravity, or the tragedy it portends — and that’s by design. What you get instead is Stephen Miller telling the president he won a Supreme Court decision he actually lost. You get White House “pep secretary” Karoline Leavitt answering self-congratulatory questions from unqualified reporters, in increasingly sporadic briefings. In all of them, the reporters are seemingly racing to discover who can most eagerly press their lips the longest on Donald Trump’s political boots.

The ensuing chaos and violence has consumed our culture, and that’s just the way Trump likes it. Anthony Bourdain once said he didn’t want to eat dinner with Trump, not merely because Trump liked overcooked steaks bathed in ketchup but, more to the point, because Puff Donny never talks about anything except himself.

As Trump’s obvious mental and physical decline heads down a steep hill to an inevitable destination, we have all become prisoners of his dementia. “We’ve never seen anything like this,” he says. “Many people are saying it.” What is he even talking about? Does Donny even know?. Trump claims that America was cold, cold, cold before he came back to town and now we are hot, hot, hot. “We have the hottest country going. The likes of which have never been seen before.” He sounds like Ruby Rhod in “The Fifth Element.”

Maybe that explains why he’s telling his MAGA minions, in his regular fundraising emails, that he’s trying to get to heaven — and you can help get him there by donating just 10 bucks. Perhaps that heat he feels is not the warmth of success, but the hellfire of the demon’s fury.

Ahem, here’s a note to future generations: Do not allow people to hold political office who have 34 felony convictions and strong ties to a well-known sex trafficker of underage girls.