Trump's unhinged activities

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript158Trump's unhinged activitiesPower Plant Day and Bridge dayBrian J KaremApr 06, 2026158ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” Donald Trump’s unhinged Truth Social Post.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsBannon's off the hook?12 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAmerica returns to the moon1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump and his potential war crimes4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTestifying before the FCC9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1021)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1022)Apr 5 • Brian J KaremMan on the Run!Apr 4 • Brian J Karem and John Fugelsang