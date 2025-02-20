Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Cookie's avatar
Cookie
Feb 20, 2025

Agreed.

And...it's all about greed while avoiding prison.

Glad to see you posting here.

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Reese Erwin's avatar
Reese Erwin
Feb 21, 2025

Thanks for your courageous reporting. However, I was disappointed to read you are a football coach. That barbaric sport causes incalculable damage from injuries, especially concussions, and especially to children. Please read some of the research of forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who has discovered that football concussions cause neurological deterioration similar to Alzheimer’s disease.

The dangers of football-related head trauma are real and totally unnecessary. I urge you to watch the movie “Concussion” about this. Please help young people in ways that benefit them, not that can harm them. I know you mean well.

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