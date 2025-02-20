After a little more than a month of the new Donald Trump regime, we’ve learned a few things — at least if we’ve paid attention through the blue smoke and mirrors, the limited press briefings by his “pep” secretary and the inevitable and frequent golf outings at Mar-a-Lago (nine on 31 days by last count). And if you can’t read between the lines, Wednesday the official White House account on “X” posted a picture of the president on a knock off TIME magazine cover called “TRUMP” that declared him king and sported “Long Live the King” in front of a smiling Trump wearing a crown. Laugh or cry, we’ll be here all week. I’d say try the veal, but I’m not sure our food supply is secure enough to do that anymore thanks to budget cuts.

Trump’s deep vision for ruling is to declare “I am the law!” As if he were Judge Dredd. Makes sense because Sylvester Stallone, who originated the role, is a huge Trump fan. As recently as this week Trump reminded the Supreme Court they gave him “unlimited immunity” for any official act he takes. He’s bound and determined to make the most of that as he continues forever changing the face of the presidency and leaving future historians a wealth of material to study — should we survive the coming asteroid.

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