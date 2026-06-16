Trump’s Iran deal’s “Memorandum of Understanding” — has not been published. There is no confirmed inspection regime, and peace in Iran will cost roughly six times what the Obama JCPOA cost (not counting American lives, weapons, and military assets lost).



We break down what Trump said at the G7, what JD Vance admitted on live TV about $300 billion in reconstruction funds and the vague “Gulf Coast Coalition.” Meanwhile John Bolton says Trump is desperate for a deal before the midterms, and the two main conditions Trump is celebrating — no nuclear weapons and open Strait of Hormuz passage — were already in place before the war started.



We also fact-check the Obama “airplane cash” myth Trump keeps repeating, explain what the $1.7 billion actually was (Iranian assets held in escrow since 1979), and look at what an inspections regime actually looked like under the JCPOA versus what’s being negotiated now. Plus — the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is very green, and Trump wants to build a $300-500 million ballroom on the National Mall with “private funds.” (wink. wink.)



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian’s YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV