This is from the Associated Press:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family members say the man killed by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday was an intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital who cared deeply about people and was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his city.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed getting in adventures with Joule, his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog who also recently died. He had participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs officer on Jan. 7.

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” said Michael Pretti, Alex’s father. “He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests.”

So, naturally, I have a lot of questions about the federal government killing a second person who is of the same age as my oldest child and they are, in no particular order;

There is no evidence that Pretti drew his gun, and every indication that he did not. Are Second Amendment rights now solely in the possession of only those who back Trump? When will the NRA speak out on this? How is it that the Federal government - as it talks about “dangerous” immigrants, has only managed to kill non-dangerous U.S. citizens? Will anyone in the Trump administration be held accountable for murder? Have we completely dumped the U.S. Constitution? Do we have 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 14th amendment rights? When will Congress grow a set and curb the violence? How much longer will this go on? How dangerous does Trump want it to get? How will this affect our midterm elections? When will we quit killing each other over Donald Trump?

Those are my top 11 questions and there are many, many more. But as this story unravels it is becoming increasingly clear that the United States has become unraveled.

No matter what your thoughts about left, right or center. Indiscriminate shootings of American citizens is not acceptable.

This is NOT the United States in which I grew up.

It is something dark, divisive and increasingly dangerous.