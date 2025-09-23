Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
In this episode of "Hard Pass" - Don, Free Speech and Jimmy Kimmel
Because there’s nothing so important as Don Telling the rest of the world they’re going to hell.
But while Puff Donny is destroying the United Nations, the crazy bastard is also destroying free speech at home.
How should the press cover their own destruction? Can they?
Take a look.
