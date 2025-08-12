Two professors and reporter walk into a bar
Has the Keystone dropped? Trump announces a takeover of D.C.
How do you get the media to Focus?
How do you get them to ask decent questions? In this episode, the team looks at Trump's newly announced takeover of DC law enforcement. Is it the first step toward authoritarianism of just a way to finally get news media to lose their focus on Epstein?
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.