In this episode of “Hard Pass” the team welcomes Dr. Jeff Tischauser to discuss the latest on the ground in Chicago regarding protests, the response to the protests and the deployment of troops. Jeff was with protesters outside of the Broadview ICE facility when he was shot at close range by a rubber bullet and teargassed. Jeff talks about being shot and how local and national media outlets are covering these events.
