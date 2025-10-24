Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Unpacking Media Literacy and Disinformation

Just Ask the Question w/Brian Karem and his guest - Dr. Nolan Higdon
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Oct 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Nolan Higdon is a political analyst, author, lecturer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a leading voice on media literacy and disinformation. His work spans books, academic research, public speaking, and multimedia journalism, all aimed at empowering audiences to recognize, analyze, and challenge false or manipulative narratives in media.

He joins us today to talk about media literacy, education and critical thinking.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture