President Trump’s meeting with the “very dynamic President of Brazil,” was to include a bilateral meeting in front of the press - according to press guidance given yesterday. Thousands waited online for this meeting to begin. It never did.

The meeting was originally open to the White House press pool and members of the Brazilian press. However, the Brazilian press corps left the White House nearly two hours after Lula arrived for his meeting with Trump and was only spotted by the foreign press pool arriving.

Trump and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are from opposite ends of the political spectrum and have an “acrimonious” relationship according to the Brazilian press.