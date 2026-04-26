Updating the WHCA shooting

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3339Updating the WHCA shootingOne "whack job" is responsibleBrian J KaremApr 26, 20263339ShareTranscriptIt wasn’t staged. It wasn’t faked. But we still don’t get the point.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsHow soon to the end of the Iranian war?3 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMeet poet Sean Murphy7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphyCountdown to Liberty! (1001)19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWas it Pulp Fiction or the Bible?22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangThe WHCA, POTUS and a national disgraceApr 25 • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaCountdown to Liberty! (1002)Apr 25 • Brian J KaremWe have a challenge for TrumpApr 24 • Brian J Karem and Jim Acosta