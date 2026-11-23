Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/169Van Hollen vs. Schumer - who wins?Examining the race of Senate Majority LeaderBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 23, 2026169ShareTranscriptWhat’s going on with the race of Senate Majority Leader.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (789)1 hr ago • Brian J KaremAI cannot replace local journalists8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHomeland Security “went too far” 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDemocrats moving Forward11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonChris Van Hollen’s bid for Senate Majority LeaderNov 22 • Brian J KaremMcClatchy cuts to newspapers is about moneyNov 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonEverything out of Trump’s mouth are liesNov 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon