Donald Trump’s world is on fire, but not according to him. He believes he lives in a universe where he is lord and savior. “If I weren’t president, the world would be torn to pieces,” he told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Tuesday.

If you believe otherwise, you’re not alone. Many believe that Trump has jumped the shark and is beyond delusional. In two Truth Social posts in successive weeks, Trump threatened to destroy the entire Iranian civilization while claiming to be the president of peace. Then he compared himself to Jesus and got into a fight with the pope.

Whoever had “Trump threatens a WWE Pope Leo smackdown” on their bingo card is the winner. The rest of us are still trying to figure out how Trump can claim the Strait of Hormuz is open, or can be easily opened, or can easily be opened with the help of our allies, or isn’t open but we don’t care, or will magically open, or Iran has closed it and we’ve blockaded it.

On Wednesday he posted on Truth Social that “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again.”

But CENTCOM and White House staff later refuted the president’s post, saying the American blockade is still in place. This is noteworthy because, for the first time, the military and people inside Trump’s administration publicly contradicted him, though they tried to soft pedal their pushback.

They join a growing number of people who have expressed concern about Trump’s ability to grasp the facts. Those who have called the president’s sanity into question have multiplied. At the same time, Democrats who have so far avoided talk of a third impeachment are now openly doing so. They previously feared political backlash, but the president’s threat to obliterate “a whole civilization” if Iran did not cave to his demands opened the floodgates. And some Republicans are backing them up — well, maybe.

“He’s lost some key support,” a member of Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s office told me. “I couldn’t say that last week as easily as I say it today, and it will probably get worse by next week.”

Marc Racicot, the former Republican National Committee chairman, Army JAG officer and Montana governor, called the administration a “lawless regime,” telling me, “If there should be any regime change, it ought to be in America.”

Racicot’s assessment is no surprise. He endorsed Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 election, which led to his censure three years later by the Montana Republican Party, along with the notice that they no longer considered him a Republican.

Covering this chaos is taking a toll on everyone — especially members of the press. “We are not in a simulation,” a veteran White House reporter told me. “We’re in a f**king MEME that changes by the hour.”

According to my sources, some Republicans in Congress believe they are targeted for retribution by Trump, based on their personal contact with him and his social media attacks on MAGA influencers. This is ironic when you consider that the sticking point to an impeachment and conviction are congressional Republicans — that particular brand of politician who remains privately brave and publicly cowardly. “They have not the courage nor the insight nor the willingness to stand up and do the right thing for the right reasons,” Racicot said. But a former member of Trump’s staff said that is changing. Why? “The Boss is driving them there.”

Trump’s approval ratings are making him less attractive than a rabid skunk, and some supporters say that’s causing some Republicans to back away from him in self-interest following his ongoing attacks on Pope Leo XIV and an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself as Jesus that he posted on Truth Social.

On Sunday night Trump went after the pope in a lengthy Truth Social post that accused the pontiff of being “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote. “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”

Forget for a moment that Trump wasn’t elected in a landslide, the pope has nothing to do with America’s foreign policy and he never said he wanted Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Trump just doesn’t like people disagreeing with him — especially “someone younger than him from Chicago,” as my White House source explained.

Trump further muddied the water Monday morning with an artificial intelligence-generated image posted on his Truth Social platform. The meme depicted Trump in a white robe and red tunic cradling a ball of light while he laid hands on a man that looked suspiciously like Jon Stewart. Angels, or maybe the Avengers sailed around his head next to a soaring F-15 Strike Eagle. A woman sat nearby with her hands folded as if in prayer. Trump claimed the image portrayed him as a doctor.

Thursday Trump left the White House telling reporters “The Pope made a statement, he says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The pope has never said that. The Holy See has consistently advocated for global nuclear disarmament and signed the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The pope, also speaking Thursday, did not mention Trump by name but said, “Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth

Perhaps he was talking about the town clown, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth who began his Thursday morning press conference asking people to join him in prayer, then claimed to quote Ezekiel 25:17 before actually quoting Samuel L. Jackson’s violence infused speech, based partly on the bible, from Pulp Fiction. “He didn’t do us any favors there,” my White House source explained. And the boss will be the one that’ll have to take the heat.” Or Hegseth will soon be thrown under the bus.

If a vote could be taken by secret ballot today, many Republicans I’ve spoken with say Trump would likely be impeached, convicted and removed from office. And after this week, there is a growing possibility it could happen in full daylight with a roll call vote in the Senate. “I wouldn’t bet on it,” a member of Thune’s office said. “But let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

The best bet for this scenario still remains after the midterm election.

During the first Trump administration, former White House communications director Bill Shine told me and Roll Call’s John Bennett there was “no strategy” in the White House; they were always in crisis mode. Trump came in with a strategy in his second administration based on the Supreme Court ruling that gave him unlimited immunity. But things have fallen apart so thoroughly that with slightly more than 1,000 days left in his term, the president appears more out of control than he ever appeared at any time during his first administration. “And that is frightening to consider,” a former White House staffer admitted to me.

What’s worse? JD Vance is waiting in the wings. Not only did the vice president, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, also refuse to apologize to the pope after Trump’s dustup with the pontiff, but Vance decided to lecture him as well. “Stick to matters of morality,” he said.