There are more than 1400 dead in Venezuela due to a massive earthquake.

The Red Cross, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Project home and the International Rescue Committee are among the many organizations soliciting funds and providing relief to residents of the devastated country.

The United States Government has “generously" pledged $150 million through faith-based organizations while also providing two search and rescue teams, one from California and the other from Virginia.

The Venezuela response represents a significant shift from the Trump administration response to the earthquake in Myanmar in March of 2025, which killed over 3,500 people: $9 million and three people to assess the damage but no search-and-rescue team. By contrast, China sent $137 million in aid to Myanmar.

Speaking to the press during his trip to the Gulf, Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised: "We have a whole-of-government response. It'll be big; it'll be fast; and it'll be effective."

Time Magazine has printed a guideline to assist those wishing to donate to the cause. Doubtless that there will be many, including myself, who will avail themselves of the information and will seek to assist those who have so dramatically suffered. Some call it an act of God. Some call it mother nature. But, if you give just $20 you could undoubtedly be part of a multi-million dollar effort to help those in trouble.

The median income of the people in the United States is approximately 85,000 a year. For the sake of easy math, let’s round up and say the median household income in the U.S. is $100,000. That means most organization seeking relief funds are asking for just .02 percent of your annual salary.

The government of Venezuela is hoping to raise $200 million for it’s relief efforts and I can’t help but wonder how hard it will be to raise those funds and how challenging the coming months and years will be in Venezuela in implementing those efforts.

Doubtless that the billionaire class could ease the burdens of our fellow human beings with a hefty donation. I’m sure some will do so.

But one human being stands able to significantly ease the burden of the Venezuelans by donating a mere .02 percent of his net worth. In other words by donating the equivalent of the average $20 donation asked by charitable organizations from average Americans one man alone could raise $200 million.

That would be Elon Musk.

That’s how Musk rolls. Twenty dollars to you or me? That’s $200 million off of Elon’s plate. While you can make an argument that such a donation would be extremely charitable - it really isn’t - not to Elon.

Will he do it? Probably not. Should he do it? Absolutely. The rich have a very easy way in life compared to everyone else - whatever bitching they may do on the side. And as much ill will as Musk has engendered since he rode into D.C. on the DOGE train and slashed and burned government programs like USAID which would provide service to Venezuela in such a dire emergency - it might behoove him to give a little more than anyone else.

But do not expect common sense from a man with an uncommon amount of power and money. Corrupted by his own desires, Musk seemingly lacks the ability to help out those who really need.

Shame that. He could own his own country with such good will. They might even consider renaming Venezuela to “Union of Muskavites.” Who knows.

The sky is the limit for someone with such money and power.

Unfortunately Musk’s vision for the future is far more earthbound and narcissistic. And that’s why we should tax the rich - for the sake of everyone else on the planet.