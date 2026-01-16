Veterans react to the insurrection act

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question,” host Brian Karem engages in a thought-provoking discussion with Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation, about the implications of President Trump’s threats to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. Goldbeck, a Marine Corps veteran, expresses deep concern over the militarization of law enforcement and the potential for the military to be used against American citizens. She emphasizes that the Insurrection Act is an extraordinary power that should not be wielded lightly, especially in the context of escalating tensions and protests across the country. The conversation delves into the historical significance of the Act, the role of ICE, and the alarming trend of politicizing the military under the current administration.