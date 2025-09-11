In life Charlie Kirk made little impression on me.

His death is a different matter. It happened live on Twitter, Facebook and countless other social media platforms. Before most major media outlets reported it, we all watched it.

Before he was declared dead, anyone who saw the video and understood what they saw knew his chances of survival were minimal. He was dead.

He was my son’s age. He had a wife and two children. While in retrospect I find most of what he said about politics reprehensible, I also absolutely defend his right to say all of it. He certainly had no trouble arguing for himself. It is the backbone of free speech.

While Kirk and many others have said gun deaths are the cost of liberty, I firmly disagree. Kirk’s was an unnecessary and ugly death that cannot now or ever be condoned. That being said, I also cannot abide by, nor will be tolerant of those who will further politicize his death.

I have worked as a reporter for 40 years. As a crime beat reporter I’ve seen the aftermath of more than a thousand murders in my career. I have had the misfortune of being an eyewitness to death. I don’t like to talk about that.

Other than being an eyewitness, I also once saw raw video of a public servant who stuck a gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger in front of live cameras. It was the most gruesome death I ever saw outside of war. Today everyone has a camera. There is no hiding man’s inhumanity to man any more. And Kirk’s death will be a gruesome reminder of that fact for as long as we have the Internet.

His public execution was from an apparently well-trained marksman, who took only one shot and quickly fled the scene unmolested. Though this isn’t the first recent murder of a political or public figure, it is the most dramatic.

Minnesota Democrat and state Representative Melissa Hortman along her husband, Mark, were killed in June 2025 during what was described as an act of targeted political violence. A second Democratic lawmaker, State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife were also shot and wounded in the same incident. The suspect, Vance Boelter, was captured and charged with murder.

Those stories have migrated out of the news cycle – partially because there’s no video footage of their demise and partially because U.S. citizens have grown numb to gun violence and mass shootings.

There are too many gun deaths in the United States. That’s a fact. In an enlightened society there would be no need for a Second Amendment and you could still easily purchase a firearm. But we are far from that.

We are descending into existential madness.

All I could see in my mind as I watched Kirk speaking outdoors at Utah Valley University as part of his "The American Comeback Tour" was dozens of kids I coached in youth and high school sports. He sounded like them. Talked like them. Walked like them. Argued like them. If I were to debate him, I would probably preach like a coach or a parent to him. That’s perhaps, more than any other reason, why he left so little impression on me when he spoke. To me, he sounded childish though he was effective at getting the attention of millions of young voters.

Moments before he died, he sat under a popup tent wearing a white t-shirt that read “Freedom” and he was addressing questions about gun violence when he got shot.

He deserved the chance to grow, change his mind, raise his kids, love his family and do so in an environment that tolerated his opinions while offering him better options.

Now he is a silent martyr for those who have their own agendas.

Kirk’s death is also a stark reminder of how cruel we are to each other for no reason. So was Hortman’s, as was Abraham’s, Martin’s, John’s, Gandhi’s, Bobby’s, every victim of every mass shooting on the planet, and every life lost in countless, senseless wars across the pantheon of time.

But we watched this young man die as it happened. Kirk reacted to the shot that took his life with a jolt. Then, he leaned backward and continued to grasp the microphone he was holding. His blood forcefully spewed from the open wound in his neck because his heart was still pumping just fine. As the shock overtook him, and his heart ran out of blood to pump, he slumped backward, letting the microphone fall.

It all happened within seconds.

And it brought a chill to me not only because I’ve been the unfortunate witness to so much death in my career, but because I also connected to it personally.

I’ve had death threats and was once warned by a member of the Justice Department not to perform with my rock band in public. But last Summer something else happened to me. After a hard day in the Biden White House, I retired with a friend of mine to a nearby bar. After a few drinks I stood up and immediately passed out. Later, I was told I suffered a syncope. I remember people standing over me and talking to me. I remember the ambulance, and being unable to speak as someone stood over me and remarked that they thought I’d had a heart attack and died.

Turns out I was dehydrated, hadn’t eaten and was stuffed in the hot basement of the West Wing Press offices for too long. As I saw Kirk fall backward, unable to cling to life, I wondered if he was like I was that one day; trying to speak, unable to, and unaware of what was going on. I thought of his children; the age of my grandchildren. I wept.

The true tragedy of Kirk’s death is twofold. It is just the latest in an unending string of senseless deaths in the history of man. The question is when, if ever, will the human race progress from this horrible display of insane juvenile behavior?

I, for one, would still hope we “Give Peace a Chance.”

But the second part of the tragedy is the most chilling to contemplate; I am concerned there are those in this country who would seek to profit from Kirk’s death, solidify their power and destroy the last vestiges of liberty while shouting his name.