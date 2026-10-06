Walkin’ in tall Cotton

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/259Walkin’ in tall CottonEach day brings a new humiliationBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonOct 06, 2026259ShareTranscriptDonald Trump’s latest problems of his own making are . . . of his own making.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 31 mins ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem