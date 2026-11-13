Walsh commends a 60 Minutes interview

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/65Walsh commends a 60 Minutes interviewBut says journalism has lost perspectiveBrian J Karem and Joe WalshNov 13, 202665ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Question”: Joe Walsh talks about the needs of journalism.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremJoe WalshWrites The Social Contract with Joe Walsh SubscribeRecent PostsJoe Walsh returns to independency 3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (800)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe magic of making music 21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe best cover band: The Beatles?23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNeil Giraldo’s favorite lesser known bandsNov 12 • Brian J KaremDon’t Fight It - Steve Perry and Kenny LogginsNov 12 • Brian J KaremBuying Brian Wilson’s StratocasterNov 12 • Brian J Karem