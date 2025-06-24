In this episode, the Brian, Mark and John discuss the recent military actions taken by President Trump against Iran, analyzing the implications of these strikes, the fragile “peace” and messaging surrounding them, and the potential for retaliation from Iran.

They also delve into the War Powers Act and the role of Congress in authorizing military action, as well as the media's influence in shaping narratives around these events.

Expert insights are provided on the aftermath of the strikes and the broader geopolitical context. The conversation delves into the implications of recent U.S. military actions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran, and the potential for increased terrorist threats. The discussion shifts to legal matters surrounding the Trump administration, including court cases affecting immigration and the National Guard. Finally, the dialogue explores the internal dynamics of the MAGA movement, highlighting dissent and chaos within the ranks as Trump faces mounting pressures.

