I looked up at the night sky earlier this week and saw the moon, and thought about the four people in the Orion capsule in Artemis II headed there for the first time since our last astronauts did so in 1972.

I thought about the first time we headed to the moon. Apollo 11 launched on July 16,1969. Just 101 days earlier, I posed with my brother and two sisters for this Easter picture in my grandfather’s garden, April 6, 1969.

That was 57 years ago. And then I thought about what had happened 57 years before we stood for that photo. On April 14, 1912 the Titanic sank.

Maybe it’s mind blowing and maybe it is merely a curiosity. We know precious little about our world - most of the oceans have never been explored. Only 12 people have ever walked on the moon.

Few understand the concept of dark matter or quantum entanglement. Many have never learned the scientific method, or the lessons of the stoics. Most have never read the works of Marcus Aurelius, let alone Shakespeare. There’s a whole subset of humans who believe we never visited the moon and the world is flat. We don’t understand that the Easter Bunny, hard boiled eggs and the entire Easter ritual is based on Germanic pagan Spring rituals surrounding rebirth and renewal.

We’ve barely begun to explore our own solar system, we do not have the ability to protect our planet from a solar flare, or a strike from a stray asteroid or comet. We still don’t know all the secrets of Göbekli Tepe or the Great Pyramid, while humans practice more than 4,000 religions worshipping a variety of Gods. We separate ourselves by our religions, the amount of melanin in our skins, our choices in sexual partners and the politics we practice.

There are so many things we don’t know and don’t understand about each other, you’d think that we’d try to band together to figure it all out. But we don’t. I stare at the moon and wonder. I think of my childhood and still have hope.

And then I read the most useless, mind numbing destructive, divisive drivel from the president of the United States and I suddenly realize I do know one thing, above all others; Donald Trump is insane.

What a way to celebrate renewal. Peace. Love. Understanding. Not.

What a way to highlight the greatest of humanity. The hopes and dreams and the mere wonder of it all; you know by issuing a curse laden threat on the day we celebrate renewal.

But, while I realize I know little about the mysteries of the universe, and the fate of humanity, I do realize that hope and love is all we do have. And this picture renewed my faith in humanity:

No borders. No strife. A little ball of life in the fermement of space with a thin atmosphere and 8-9 billion human beings all struggling to figure it out.

I hope we do.

For whatever you celebrate, whatever you worship and whatever you believe - at the end of the day we only have each other. And we should remember that - above all else.