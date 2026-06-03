Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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We live in an echo-chamber

And a civically, scientifically illiterate culture
Brian J Karem's avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem and Nolan Higdon
Jun 03, 2026

You must get out of your information bubble. We are uninformed.

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