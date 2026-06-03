We live in an echo-chamber

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript63We live in an echo-chamberAnd a civically, scientifically illiterate cultureBrian J Karem and Nolan HigdonJun 03, 202663ShareTranscriptYou must get out of your information bubble. We are uninformed. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (963)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHere's the "Hot Take"21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWhat the 1st Amendment is . . . and is notJun 2 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonHow do we teach journalism?Jun 2 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonPam Bondi and Todd BlancheJun 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (964)Jun 1 • Brian J KaremThe Epstein class of liars and cheatsJun 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon