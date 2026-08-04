Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
2m

My usual comments......won't go into it this time(!). I decided to give you a break, Brian! Just so you know I did listen and paid attention, as usual!

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