Fifteen states are reporting outbreaks of cyclosporiasis — explosive diarrhea, stomach cramps, and worse. Measles cases are at a 35-year high with over 2,370 confirmed cases. Whooping cough is making a comeback. Women are afraid to take Tylenol because the administration is linking it to autism without scientific evidence. And a CNN investigation found that DOGE cuts created a "perfect storm" for a slowed government response — with the loss of specialized CDC staff and a gap of nearly two months between the first cases and a federal advisory.



RFK Jr. told Dana Bash she "probably doesn't understand because she's not a scientist." Dana Bash said neither is RFK Jr. RFK also said on camera that he has no gag reflex and will eat anything he picks up. The punchlines write themselves when it comes to working with Trump.



Fox News' Jessica Tarlov listed every disease making a comeback on The Five. Her co-host Jesse Watters said it was "news to him." Maybe Jesse should try Google.



Todd Blanche, apparently will be confirmed as Attorney General after promising in writing to kill the J-Six anti-weaponization fund, went on a podcast and said the Epstein files have never been more transparent. Senator John Cornyn said the quiet part out loud: "There's nothing we can do to rein in the president." Brian said truer words were never spoken.



Brian closes with what he calls the best-known photograph of Donald Trump — standing with his best friend RFK Jr. in front of his adoring multitudes.



Subscribe to Brian's Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian's YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV



#BKTV #BrianKarem #TheViewFromHere #Cyclospora #MeaslesOutbreak #WhoppingCough #RFKJr #DOGECuts #CDC #JessicaTarlov #ToddBlanch #EpsteinCoverUp #JohnCornyn #AntiWeaponizationFund #PoliticalCommentary #TrumpNews2026