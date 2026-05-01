While Donald Trump is busy building golden statues of himself, he’s also busy tearing down science, sacrificing our future and destroying any hope of making the types of advances that once made the United States the envy of the world.

Here are just a few things he’s done to destroy science in the last week:

He dismissed his entire Science advisory board. This is from an NPR report:

Scientists see Trump’s firing of the National Science Board as an attack on research

The White House abruptly dismissed the entire board overseeing the National Science Foundation, informing each of its 22 seated members in a terse email on Friday that they had been “terminated, effective immediately.” The move follows a Trump administration push for deep cuts to the NSF and raises concerns in the scientific community that a tradition of independent decisions for allocating federal science grants could be jeopardized. One of the fired board members, Willie May, who is vice president for research and economic development at Morgan State University, says he’s “deeply disappointed” but not surprised. “I have watched the systematic dismantling of the scientific advisory infrastructure of this government with growing alarm, and the National Science Board is simply the latest casualty,” says May, a chemist and former director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



From the New York Times:

U.S. Government Will Stop Paying for Test Strips to Detect Deadly Drugs

A simple strip of treated paper that can swiftly signal whether a street drug contains deadly fentanyl or other contaminants is a common overdose prevention tool, distributed widely on college campuses and at music festivals and community clinics. The federal government has championed test strips since 2021 and has paid to supply them to states, a position the Trump administration publicly embraced as recently as July.

But on Friday afternoon, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sent a letter to state health departments and grant recipients across the country, saying that the government would no longer pay for the strips because they are “intended for use by people using drugs.”

Measles Surge in South Carolina Ends After Sickening Nearly 1,000

A large measles outbreak in South Carolina that sickened nearly 1,000 people, a vast majority of whom were unvaccinated children, was declared over on Sunday.

The outbreak, which began in October and became the largest since measles was eliminated in the United States in 2000, led to 21 hospitalizations. Some of those patients developed severe complications such as pneumonia and brain swelling.

State public health officials declared the measles outbreak over after reporting no new cases in the region in 42 days, the standard measure for determining an outbreak’s end.

AIDS Creeps Back in Parts of Zambia, a Year After U.S. Cuts to H.I.V. Assistance

During President Trump’s first month in office, his administration upended much of the flagship global H.I.V. program that had saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Zambia. The Zambian government went into emergency mode, desperate to ensure that people with the virus could continue to receive lifesaving medications.

But other crucial aspects of the program had to be scrapped — interventions that had helped stop the spread of the virus and protected the most vulnerable people, those like Mr. Kasekela.

Today, a pared-down system is operating on reduced U.S. support, and Zambia may lose that help entirely in the next few days. The Trump administration has set an April 30 deadline for the Zambian government to accept a new health funding agreement that is tied to giving the United States expanded access to the country’s mineral resources.

So to recap: Aids is blossoming because of USA cuts brought about by Trump - and he’s threatening to cut remaining funding unless the U.S. gets expanded access to the country’s resources. (Yep. He’s holding the country hostage)

Because of a lapse in vaccines of rural children in the United States we just suffered through the largest measle outbreak in three decades.

Simple drug tests to determine if you’re about to take fentanyl have been canceled, and Trump has fired some of the leading science researchers in the country.

Welcome to the technological middle-ages.