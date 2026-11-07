Wellman: JUST DO THE JOB

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1416Wellman: JUST DO THE JOBIncoming freshman Congressman from Missouri won’t stay silentBrian J KaremNov 07, 20261416ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt: Taking the job seriously includes understanding Monty Python!Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCongressional oversight is part of the job2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (806)20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem“I will not serve in a government that abuses its own citizens”Nov 6 • Brian J KaremRestore Faith in GovernmentNov 6 • Brian J KaremDay One PrioritiesNov 6 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (807)Nov 6 • Brian J KaremTrump’s purely transaction - no ideology Nov 5 • Brian J Karem and Dean Obeidallah