Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

What a difference rock n' roll makes

Hal Sparks outlines the need for good music
Brian J Karem
Aug 25, 2025
With Donald Trump arming the National Guard makes us all remember the song “Four Dead in Ohio” and the Kent State massacre.

But where’s the counterculture today?

Telling us “chemtrails” are real?

