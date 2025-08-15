I keep getting questions about how journalism has failed us.

What have we done wrong? Why is it impossible to get accurate information - and why are there so few legitimate news options left?

Here’s my answer from nine years ago. I don’t need to change a word, though I might add a few: NO local news. A recent study showed 45 percent of the counties in the United States do not have a community newspaper. Trump won 91 percent of them in the recent election. Rural, uninformed America was the backbone of his support.

Support your local NEWSPAPER! (Subscribe. Vetted factual information is everybody’s responsibility.)