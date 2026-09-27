What if we just ignored Don?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/193448What if we just ignored Don?Could that defeat him?Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliSep 27, 2026193448ShareWaj Ali proposes the ultimate question about Donald Trump.What if we just ignored him?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremTHE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliWrites The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali SubscribeRecent PostsTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 32 mins ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem