Four times in the last 24 hours. Four times. He’s pointing his finger at me. He’s begging me. He’s telling me to vote like he’s on the ballot this fall (I had no idea he was actually campaigning for the Democrats) and he wants my signature on mandating voter i.d’s? WTF? And he wants me to fill out a survey for him.

I’m not making this up. This what he sends out on any given day.

I’ll make him a deal. He sits down to an interview with me, and I promise him nothing.

Just a thought. He still doesn’t want me in the White House.