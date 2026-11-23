Having visited nearly two dozen states in the last three months, the voice was clear: Tax the rich. Feed the poor and no one is above the law.

It’s a repudiation of the Supply Side economics and “ME” generation from the 1980s brought to us by Ronald Reagan.



It is potentially the greatest political realignment since 1980.





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