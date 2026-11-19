Sources inside the White House tell Raw America they fear President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip since the midterm elections could be a disaster for the United States.

The historic trip to China to meet with Russian and Chinese leaders comes in the wake of the crash of several communication networks, a potential threat of a “dirty bomb” attack by Iran in the nation’s capitol and a test of the emergency alert system.

Trump is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea this week amid heightened concerns at home about the stability of America’s infrastructure after multiple back-to-back systemic failures since last Thursday.

“What deals will he make and why?” one White House official told Raw America. “He no longer has to worry about what anyone thinks. He’s there for himself — to make business deals using his office to do so.”

In an exclusive interview with Raw America, former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president “thinks he’s a king.”

“I’m very worried about what he does,” she said. “He doesn’t care about anyone else. It’s only what will be best for him.”

The Democratic ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jamie Raskin was highly critical of the meeting, telling Raw America that “President Trump’s dangerous love affair with the world’s dictators now brings him to participate in a carnival of tyrants,” Raskin said adding that “Trump’s participation in this orgy of authoritarianism is a complete humiliation to American history and the American people.”

Incoming Democratic Congressman Richard Ojeda of North Carolina — a retired U.S. Army major — said he’s disgusted with Trump’s pattern of meeting with dictators.

“Trump sides with dictators because all he’s ever wanted to be is one of them,” Ojeda said.

Grisham agreed with that assessment, arguing that Trump is particularly enamored with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She said that Trump “liked” the fact that Xi is rumored to be responsible for killing political opponents and dissidents. “He likes that fact,” she added.

Incoming Democratic Congressman Fred Wellman of Missouri, who is also a military veteran, was equally upset with Trump’s scheduled Thursday meeting with both Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I find it unacceptable to meet with these leaders who we know are actively assisting Iran’s attacks on U.S. service members and Ukraine,” Wellman told Raw America. “These are not our friends. They are not allies. Trump continues to ignore the obvious truth that is endangering our nation.”

Trump is scheduled to hold his first-ever meeting with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen, China (with bilateral meetings and coordination hosted around locations like the Qilin Mountain Villa and the APEC venue) on Thursday. Trump has met with both leaders previously but the leaders of the three nations have never met simultaneously.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are nuclear non-proliferation, global conflicts and regional wars (Ukraine, Iran, Taiwan). They’re also expected to hold talks on trade and technology. AI and computer system failures are expected to be a large part of that discussion as well, though international analysts and diplomats remain skeptical on any binding joint statement or agreements on any territorial disputes.

Trump’s meetings come after widespread outages impacting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control network, United Airlines and major financial institutions including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Raw America’s White House source said the president leaving for a trip to Asia as the country is reeling from infrastructure outages is a significant failure on the administration’s part.

“We have not been very good explaining this to the American people and some of us here understand how it can be viewed as potential cyber attack from our enemies — including some of the very countries the president will be meeting with,” the source explained.

Trump has been shrugging off concerns about the recent outages, insisting they were “very much under control.” When asked if he was specifically concerned, Trump said, “No. It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like this happen. It’s fine.”

Trump has heaped criticism at former President Joe Biden and Democrats for ongoing infrastructure problems seen in the recent outages, though Democrats were quick to point out that Trump constantly promoted “infrastructure week” on multiple occasions during his first administration without actually passing any legislation.

For his part, Biden passed multiple trillion-dollar infrastructure laws like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, some even with the help of Republicans. Trump, on the other hand, used Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative to cut more than 400 jobs at the FAA while offering early retirement to 1,300 others — including some maintenance and support workers who may have been able to prevent the full stop grounding of American flights issued by the FAA last week.

Miles Taylor, who was the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff in Trump’s first administration, said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did little to ease concerns on the source of the outages in their recent White House briefing.

“If they are just the product of aging infrastructure, then this is a huge wakeup call and it only shows that things can get exponentially worse because it takes time to fix aging infrastructure and this administration has shown no interest in getting that done,” Taylor said.

“If it doesn’t make [Trump] richer, then why should he care?” Grisham said. She further lamented that the president “has no one to answer to since he can’t run again.”

“What’s coming will be far worse. And our wayward president has guaranteed it,” Taylor said.

Inside the White House, administration officials fear Trump’s lackadaisical attitude to the ongoing outages suggests that the worst is yet to come.

“It’s one thing to say you care, and it’s another to say the rich are doing ‘fine’ and ‘this is life,’” our source said.