Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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What's on your daily menu - on a deserted island. . .

Glenn is going for the pizza.
Brian J Karem's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner

No fish . . .put plenty of pizza? Glenn comes clean . . .

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