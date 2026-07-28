When Mitch McConnell ran for Senate for the first time in 1984 he won the race mostly based on two ads produced by Roger Ailes.

Yes. That Roger Ailes.

McConnell was the lone senator elected on Ronald Reagan’s coattails that year and is very much Reagan’s legacy that keeps on giving.



The two ads featured a Kentucky hunter armed with blood hounds trying to find the incumbent Senator, Walter Dee Huddleston - a Democrat.



According to the ads Huddleston was absent without leave in the Senate and failed to serve his constituents.



It was a lie, but it got McConnell elected. Those who worked on the commercial said he would do anything to get elected.



Now, 42 years later, McConnell is ACTUALLY absent from the Senate and has been since June 14.



We thought it would be in everyone’s interest to see the ads reimagined for today’s audience.



The originals still exist on the Internet if you want to compare and contrast.









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