Who are we?

Apparently, we’re a group of people that has a Defense Secretary content to consider live streaming the execution of a man confined to a wheelchair who could either be executed while sitting in said wheelchair or while strapped upright to a pole or wall as he’s gunned down by a firing squad. This is one time I’m actually happy Donald Trump got involved - and nixed the idea. Apparently even he has limits.

Well, at the very least the State of Tennessee wasn’t involved in this theater of absurd production from some gothic comic book Hell. Of course Pete Hegseth screwed it up. He has no limit to his inept and arrogant corruption.

That’s what Hegseth is proud of. That’s how his holy warriors roll.

But his public execution proposition was in trouble from the outset. The Vice President, a man who is so insipidly stupid that he thinks homophobic jokes about other politicians is a game changer, said he would not watch the public execution. Trump had to take a minute and check to see if he’d get better ratings with or without making the execution a pay-per-view event before he decided to err on the side of humanity.

The man being executed is a mass murderer, and American ethics have seen better days.

So, who are we?

The history of humanity is replete with the failings of the human spirit, but today we have the misery and ecstasy of seeing every human failing streamed live on our cellphones.

Though those cellphones can access most of the knowledge of the planet, we seem almost incapable of understanding anything useful. We fill ourselves with the intellectual, sociological, cultural and religious knowledge equivalent to a McDonalds Happy Meal.

Who are we? Well, in Tennessee we are incapable of lethally injecting a 51-year-old woman who has lived most of her life in prison. Two failed attempts at pentobarbital poisoning later, she’s released from the hospital to recover while the state considers killing her a third time. If that isn’t cruel and unusual punishment, then we don’t really care if we’re cruel or unusual.

We’re celebrating it.

We kill innocent women and children at sea without due process. We start “pre-emptive” wars after tearing up agreements with nations when it suits us. We kidnap other country’s leaders. We kill innocent school children. This isn’t a “political” slant on what happened. This is what happened.

So, who are we?

We are also capable of great beauty in our architecture, our art, our entertainment and in our ability to soothe our souls. We created rock n’ roll, Blues and Jazz. We find beauty in a sunset, the movement of a flower on a breeze. We care for those less fortunate than ourselves. We care for our pets and our children. We cry at acts of kindness. We hurt when others hurt. We compete with each other, dance with each other, make love to one another and endlessly search for meaning to our existence. Our capacity for achievement, empathy, understanding and enjoyment is infinite.

We wonder if we’re alone in the Universe. We are afraid we might be and more fearful that we are not. We put a man on the moon and now we doubt that we did it. We liberated and freed Europe during World War II and exposed the Holocaust. We now disparage the Europe we rebuilt and deny the Holocaust occurred.

We enshrined free speech in the Bill of Rights and destroyed it with monopolies run by billionaires that control our speech.

We enshrined due process in the Bill of Rights. We destroyed it to go after immigrants in a nation built by immigrants.

We applauded independent film makers in the 60s and 70s. Today we turn out comic book pablum and even A-list movie stars sell the corporate products of the media giants that own their contracts. Sports celebrities sell us everything from pizza to shoes.

Who are we?

I grew up being told that the American dream was unlimited; work hard and anything is possible. Today? George Carlin was right. It’s called the American dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.

Members of Congress refuse to provide affordable healthcare for the masses, while they’re afforded free healthcare for life. They refuse to support unions and pensions while they have a pension for life.

They refuse to fund public education while they can afford private education for their offspring.

The masses fight with one another, divided by race, religion, gender and political stripe. The rich don’t care. They keep taking the money. And when the rich fail? We bail them out. We punish the middle class and ignore the poor.

We claim to be a Christian nation but look down our noses at those forced to live in the streets. We claim to live in the land of the “free” and “home of the brave” but few are free and even fewer show any bravery.

Who are we?

We’re a nation of daily mass shootings. We walk into a home, shoot women, children and a pregnant woman before taking our own life. Or we walk into a nightclub, a church, a high school football game, a middle school, a grade school, a Luby’s restaurant and a grocery store and start killing people indiscriminantly.

I can tell you who I thought we were. I thought we were a people who celebrated love. But we became the “Me” generation.

I thought we were a generation of revolution and education, but we elected a former B movie actor who sold us supply side economics and the trickle-down theory. It’s all been downhill since then.

I thought we were a people who preached “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” I didn’t know we had fallen and were divided.

I thought we were a nation that broke up monopolies like Ma Bell. I didn’t know we’d become a country of oligarchs.

And I thought we were a country that loved exploration. We put a man on the moon during the Cold War and the Vietnam War. We Dreamed of living among the stars. Today we question whether we even went to the moon and the only one still dreaming of interstellar travel is a South African immigrant with bad cheek and hair implants who gives a Hitler salute in public and cuts vital government spending while he ravages our infrastructure for his own needs – when he isn’t cutting off his satellites to an embattled nation trying to survive against a Russian invasion.

We live in a world of continuous wars among nations and within nations; mass murders, crimes of economics and crimes of passion –all part of the same problem: Civilization’s ongoing act of suicide.

We seemingly engage with one another and leave each other alone for the wrong reasons. When we fight with and ignore each other, we don’t seem to understand the existential threat of this cumulative mass psychosis.

We understand money.

And yet, here I am eternally filled with hope. Looking at those I love, listening to the music I love, or watching a movie, reading a book, seeing a standup comedian or the perfect football pass - I get hopeful. Watching the waves roll in on a sandy beach brings me joy.

A graceful move on the dance floor. An act of kindness in a time of distress. A Jimmie Cone from my favorite ice cream stand in Poolesville, MD. A walk in the park. A shared moment and a smile. A solid back beat. Moving vocals. Poetry in motion. Watching a well written, well acted play or movie. Seeing astronauts working in outer space.

I have a friend who wonders if people are going to make it, reflecting the attitude of a young John Connor in Terminator II. “We’re not gonna make it, are we? People, I mean.”

As we contemplate who we are, I still have hope.

After all, a good Jimmie Cone, some decent music and a good laugh can solve a lot of problems.

The late Bill Hicks also said marijuana use should be mandatory. If we’re talking about politicians, I agree. Then reduce their power and their compensation down to an irreducible minimum and the rest of us will be fine.

Peace.