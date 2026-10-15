Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
Oct 16

For the past ten years I've been asking mysself the same question—as well as what have we become?  For four years, Biden and the Democrats were able to hold back many of the republiCRAPS's legislation/potential (illegal?) laws that would wreck us.  That's only because Biden had veto power and there WERE enough Democrats to not have them eventually go through.  However, I STILL count that as Dictator Donny maneuvering and somehow was STILL in control during those four years.. Thanks for your encouragement, Brian! It always helps me!

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