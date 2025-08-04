MY FIRST RECOLLECTION of my younger brother dates from his third day of life. My mother had just got home from the hospital, and she placed his crib next to the wall in the living room directly across from the old black and white television set that had been our link to the world for the last few days as we watched Walter Cronkite tell us about John F.

Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald, Lyndon Johnson, Dallas, book depositories, assassinations, rifles, and other things that were to be forever bludgeoned into my memory.

My younger brother remained blissfully unaware that he'd picked such an historical time to enter the world. My father claims his timing has been screwed ever since. Nonetheless, there he sat. While we watched television, my mother cried, my dad cussed, I looked bewildered, and my younger brother just gurgled and cooed. Somewhere during that time my father, in his green, plaid Bermuda shorts, escaped with the newspaper to make one of his hour long forays into his library - the bathroom to everyone else.

He'd been gone for just a few minutes into his hour-long marathon when my mother and I heard a gastric eruption of biblical proportions coming from my brother's crib. Mom, in her white cotton shirt, Laura Petrie slacks, and Jackie Kennedy hairdo got up and ventured a cautious glance into the crib. I followed. My nose told me the story before my eyes could sort out the damage. My brother had deposited the remains of his latest liquid nourishment into his cloth diaper in the form of a gelatinous solid. Unfortunately, the volume of his deposit far exceeded the volume able to be safely controlled by the diaper. As a result, rich, brown excrement now filled the lower half of the crib.



"Ted, come here right now! The baby pooped all over the crib!" My mother shouted in her best "Oh, Rob," Laura Petrie voice.

"What the hell do you want me to do woman?" boomed my father's baritone from his ceramic tiled library. He then finished his loud verbal beating of my mother with, "Can't you see I'm still on the toilet," foreshadowing Archie Bunker by eight years.

By the time he was three-years-old my brother had acquired a taste for the eclectic tunes of his favorite Disney characters and an assortment of Mother Goose nursery rhymes. Grimm's fairy-tales were far too grim for him, but "Whistle While you Work", "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," and "The Three Little Pigs" received almost unending airplay on my brother's small white-plastic, portable record player. One Sunday, alas, the needle broke on his favorite toy. Ears throughout our household sighed with relief, until my brother's high pitched screams brought my mother, father and half of the neighborhood dogs running to him.

"What's wrong?" my parents shouted in unison.

When they found out my brother's tale of woe, my father reluctantly, with a small smile on his sad face, told my brother he could no longer play his favorite record player, and since it was a Sunday, no needle could be purchased to fix the record player until the following morning. Undaunted, my brother sneaked out of the house, threw his record player into my father's powder-blue Valiant station wagon and kicked the car out of gear and into neutral.

Since the car rested on an incline in our driveway, the laws of physics dictated that the car must now roll backward down the hill-which of course it did.

My mother's screams brought me running to see this, as they did my father, who had cut short another trip to his favorite library. I rushed to the front door in time to see my brother's little brown-haired head bouncing up and down just barely over the top of the dashboard on the driver's seat. He was shouting "I want my record player fixed! I want my record player fixed!"

Frozen in my mind is the image of my mom's white, slender thighs escaping the confines of her blue flannel robe as she hurdled over the hedges that lined the front sidewalk. Coming up from behind, and then passing her, was my father. First pulling up his boxer shorts, then sucking heavily at an unfiltered cigarette that clung to his mouth, he reached the car and managed to stop it before anyone suffered any serious injury.

By the time my brother was five he'd been diagnosed as being hyperactive. Some doctors thought he was retarded, some thought he was dyslexic; one actually checked him for a brain tumor- he had none.

But he did have a knack for getting himself into situations that seemed to turn my mother's hair gray and cause my father to spend far less time reading and smoking cigarettes in his library than he wanted.

One time my brother painted his face multi-colors with the oil paints from a paint-by-numbers kit and proudly marched around the neighborhood announcing that he was a "little colored boy." The African-American family that lived three doors down in a nice, middle-class brick house laughed the hardest at my brother's charade.

It turned out that their son and my brother were playmates and my brother enjoyed his friend's color more than his own, and hence the performance art.

My brother also marched into the kitchen one morning as my mom sat drinking coffee and reading the newspaper. I watched as he walked up behind her, grabbed about six inches of her flowing, blonde hair and then, with a pair of scissors, he hacked it all off. "Mean old Mom," he said as he cut her hair. Turns out he was upset that he was told to clean up his room.



My mother's resounding screams are probably still being heard somewhere in the galaxy.

Shortly after my brother turned six-years-old, my father purchased a pair of electric clippers. It was his grand idea to cut our hair in order to save money on haircuts. By this time I'd begun fighting with my father over the length of my hair. If the Beatles could wear their hair long, then I was determined to as well. My brother, however, had no such hippie yearnings. In fact, he liked hair cuts so much, that after my father cut his hair one Saturday morning, my brother grabbed the shears later that same afternoon and shaved off every bit of his hair-even his eyebrows.

There was little my parents could do.

The following day, Sunday, my brother ran away from home.

For some reason, which escapes me now, my father decided to go to church alone that morning. My brother wanted to go with him, and, in fact, my mother thought he had. However, when my father returned from church, my mother learned, to her horror, that my brother had disappeared. Naturally, panic set it. My parents called the police. My sisters cried. We hopped in the car and drove around the neighborhood looking for my brother. My sisters cried. We stopped the car. My father threatened my sisters. My sisters cried. Finally, a young woman pulled her car next to ours.

"Are you looking for a little lost boy?" she asked.

"Yes," my mother shouted. "Yes."

"Is his name Henry?"

"Henry?" My mom was stunned. "No it's not."

"Well, maybe we didn't understand him correctly. You want to see if it's your little boy."

"Yes. Dear, God, yes!" came my mother's melodramatic reply.

My father dutifully drove to the awaiting domicile, which turned out to be right around the corner from our house. As we pulled up to the house, my brother walked out of the front door of the home, a Hostess Twinkie in one hand and a glass of milk in the other.



"Hi, Mom!" He shouted.

"Hey, he has a Twinkie. I want a Twinkie. How come he gets a Twinkie?" my sisters shouted from the back of the car. After a withering stare from my father, the girls quieted down and my brother got into the car.

My mother was relieved and my father dismayed. How in the name of GOD, my father wanted to know, could my little brother give the name of Henry to the people who'd been so kind as to take in such an obviously malnourished and disheveled runaway? It turns out that my brother, thinking he would get in trouble if his parents found out he ran away, gave a false name to his rescuers - just to be safe. Since he had a bald head from his previous day with my father's hair clippers, he thought it would be best to give the name of the little bald kid that appeared in the comic section of the newspaper.

As it turns out, my brother had more than a passing infatuation with comics and comic books. When the Charlie Brown movie came out in the early 70s, my brother conned my mother into seeing the movie at least three times. She became so flabbergasted at my brother's continuing interest in this film, she finally found it necessary to purchase a long play record and comic book that told the same story as the movie. It wasn't long before my brother was running around the house quoting huge chunks of memorized dialogue.

"Owning ten-percent of Charlie Brown is like owning ten percent of nothing!" he declared one morning when told he had to go to school.

He casually told his teacher his new name was Linus Van Pelt, and he and his sister Lucy, the teacher was informed, were going to own an ink factory.

When I was 15-years-old my parents had been divorced for about two years, and I took my nine-year-old kid brother with me one night on a joy ride in my mother's 1970 Chevy Impala. In Louisville, Kentucky fireworks, you see, were illegal then. But, some 200 miles down the road, in Nashville, Tennessee, they were legal. So, together we got up a bunch of orders from neighbor kids, and after charging a 20 percent commission, I figured we'd make quite a bundle.

So, I had no license. So I was too young to drive. So, I didn't own a car. My mother went to bed early. I figured a three hour ride down.

We get there a little after midnight, and get back a couple of hours before my mother woke in the morning.

It was a perfect plan.

We got down there, found an all night fireworks stand, purchased the fireworks and got back- almost.

About 30 miles from home a good-ole-boy sheriff's deputy pulled us over because we had a taillight out. I knew I was in trouble when he asked me for my driver's license.

"I don't have one sir."

"Boy. How old are you?" He said as he scrutinized my face.

"Uh, fifteen, sir."

"Boy don't you know you got to be 16-years-old to operate a motor

vehicle in the state of Kentucky?"

"Why, no, sir, I didn't." I said, hoping to find a way out of the mess. Of course, I didn't find a way out. We were arrested and hauled into the sheriff's office where we spent the night.

I cried.

My brother didn't.

A year after this famed incident, I managed to get my driver's license and so, with my new found freedom I didn't spend as much time with my brother any more. I had girls to impress, guys to hang out with, and cruising to be done. To augment my freedom I took a part-time job at a fast food restaurant and with the money I purchased an AMC Gremlin - you remember, one of those little hatchbacks that looked as if someone had cutoff the rear-half of the car. The car was canary yellow and as ugly to look at as it was to drive. But, it got me around. Well for a while anyway. One day the fuel pump burst, and I had to have my chariot fixed. I moaned, I groaned, and I finally gave into my car's demands. It sat in a shop for a day. And on that day I found I'd once more have to ride the school bus.

Naturally, I sat next to my little brother. He seemed thrilled and we talked of baseball for a few minutes, until a kid I didn't know began picking on my little brother. First, he called him retarded. Then he called him a scaredy-cat, then he called him a faggot. My brother was 10 years old. His tormentor, as it turned out, was 15-years-old and about my size. The match-up hardly seemed fair.

"Leave him alone," I told the bully.

"Who are you? His protector?"

"I'm his brother, you asshole. He hasn't done anything to you.

We're minding our own business. So, why don't you mind yours." The bully replied, loudly enough for the whole bus to hear that my brother was "a pussy" for having me on the bus to protect him. He also stated, in very blunt terms, that I had been called in by my brother on purpose, to protect him.

The bus was pulling up to my stop by then. I rose, as did my little brother, who was very clearly afraid. I took him by the hand and marched toward the front of the bus, where my brother's tormentor still stood flapping his lips. In one quick motion, I grabbed the bully and heaved him off the bus. I was ready to engage in the manly art of fisticuffs in order to defend my little brother. But, it turned out the tormentor had no stomach for physical violence, so he ran away. The other kids on the bus laughed, and I looked down to see my brother smiling through tear-stained eyes. We talked more of baseball on the block walk home and the episode was forgotten. A friend of mine came over about a half an hour later, and the three of us decided we'd take the rest of the atternoon and go to a nearby pond and go fishing As we sat discussing these plans in our open garage, I heard a car pull up. My brother's face froze, and then he opened the door to the house and ran inside. I turned and looked and saw ten kids pile out of not one, but two cars. Most of the kids were about my age, but one of them was 18-years-old, much larger than I was, and quite mean as it turned out.



"You kicked Ben's ass," he told me, pointing to the kid I'd heaved off the school bus for making fun of my brother. "Now we're going to kick your ass." The ten of them fanned out in my drive-way. I turned and looked at my friend, who turned and looked at me. He was armed with a fishing pole. I picked up my Al Kaline model 33 Louisville Slugger. I'd be damned if I was going to take an ass-whipping in my own backyard.

"Okay," I said, "the first idiot that steps forward is going to get

smacked with this bat."

"I'm not afraid," the nearest lint-head stooge said. He promptly stepped forward. Just as quickly, I took a home run swing at his ribs. I heard them crack as he fell into a heap. Through a raspy voice, he then asked one of his buddies for help.

They hauled him off and, thinking I was crazy, I suppose, the rest

of the guys piled into the cars and took off.

After I got married I saw less and less of my brother, although we stayed close and talked to each other by telephone. He had a hard time in college, a rough time with women, and couldn't find a job.

Finally, out of desperation, he joined the Army as a Second Lieutenant.

He found himself, he swore, serving Uncle Sam.

"You don't understand, bro'," I remember him telling me. "You never served. But I'm in charge of people here. They respect me. I'm nobody's little brother-"

"Hey, that's not fair," I said

"No. You don't understand. I don't mean you've done anything wrong, okay? But, I'm my own person here. And, I have friends. People accept me and respect me." He said that twice- "respect me."

"Well, okay. If you're happy that's what matters."

"Thanks bro'. It means a lot to me that you approve."

"Well, brother," I told him. "It means a lot to me that you're happy." I remember the day he called me up and told me he was going to be stationed in Germany.

"I'm going over seas bro', can you believe it?"

"I'm really happy for you man. That's great."

"There is a God! Yes!"

I thought it was kind of silly, my brother defending our country.

But, he never seemed happier. His life was going in the right direction.

Naturally, when the Persian Gulf War broke out, he went.

"Don't worry bro'," he said. "We'll kick Saddam's ass and be home in time for Christmas." My mother called me yesterday. More than one hundred soldiers were killed in their barracks at the airbase in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia after Saddam launched a scud missile at the city.

My brother was one of them.

Originally published in “Spin Control” c2000