Jim walked out of the backdoor of his house, sat at the umbrella table on the deck, with an iced tea on the table and glanced at the vista below.

The Valley. Los Angeles. And all that goes with it. He smiled and sipped on his plain iced tea. Plain, not “unsweetened” damnit, he thought to himself while remembering a comedy bit he found amusing. How do you sweeten tea and then “unsweeten” it?

To his left a man wielded a chainsaw and was halfway up the palm tree in the backyard, hacking away. Jim was curious. He’d never seen anyone prune a palm tree before. He’d only lived in the Los Angeles a short while and was getting used to mud slides, fires, earthquakes and traffic on the 405. The fineries of landscaping had escaped him. In fact, he took it for granted.

The Los Angeles metro area, if nothing else, could be judged by how coiffed the neighborhoods were.

“Is it natural to trim it back to just the crown?” He asked the worker.

“Si. Si.” The man said.

Jim was uncertain if the man actually spoke English. A fresh palm frond hit the ground before him. He picked it up. “Usted Catolica? He asked the worker.

“Si. Si.” The man said again.

Holding up the palm frond he said. “Este es muy importante. No?” Jim smiled.

“Yeah. Yeah. On Palm Sunday. I’m not stupid,” the man said. “You with ICE?”

“Wow. No. Sorry. I just remember them from childhood. . .” Jim continued to smile.