Who is Andy Beshear?

Andy Beshear walked into the room at the Center of American Progress, Thursday, with a smile on his face and waving his hands at the crowd like any other politician.

His fans smiled back, cheered him and waited for him to speak. I heard the woman sitting behind me say to her husband, “I hope he’s good.”

That’s the watchword from every Democrat and nearly every Republican in the country as we get ready for the 2026 midterms and the 2028 general election. The woman behind me, like most Americans are literally sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for an alternative to the caustic, divisive politics currently dominating the national scene.

“I’ve never seen him before,” The woman sitting behind me. A resident of The District (D.C.) she and her husband said they heard that Beshear “is a different kind of Democrat.”

Beshear tried his best to prove it as he spoke to the crowd of nearly 100 D.C. denizens, reporters, staffers and fans.

Beshear is of interest because he’s one of the few in the Democratic party who has actively worked with and successfully battled Republicans. His state has a super majority of Republicans in both the House and the Senate. Other than in Louisville, the largest city, most elected officials are Republican. Yet, Beshear has thrived.

He was first noticed, nationally, during the COVID crisis when he concentrated on serving his constituents and mostly refrained from name calling. It struck a nerve. In a state served by people like Mitch McConnell, Thomas Massie and Rand Paul, Beshear was the oddest of Democrats - without compromising his own beliefs, he earned the trust and respect of his political opponents.

When he vetoed draconian abortion legislation, many said it was his end. He’s still there. Three terms. And he succeeded a Trump ally, Matt Bevin, who Trump campaigned for and actively supported.

At first blush, Beshear reminds one of a young Jimmy Carter by leaning heavily on his Christian faith, and a young Bill Clinton with his easy manner. He’ll recite the parable of the good samaritan as an instructional verse for everyone whether or not they have faith or what particular faith they embrace.

He preaches that you must ask “why” things are being done for the American people and the Democratic party’s propensity to explain away differences of opinion as “voting against one’s own self interest.” Beshear says such language is just another way of saying your political opponent “is stupid. And we have to stop that.”

Some critical of Beshear say he is either too young or too inexperienced (those critics are among the minority). Some of his constituents say he should run for Mitch McConnell’s senate seat. “He’s a shoe-in” I’ve heard Democrats and Republicans in the Commonwealth of Kentucky say. Some say he is too buttoned-down, not animated enough or too rehearsed. His handlers say he has no interest in McConnell’s seat and supporters believe he’s ideally suited to be a Vice Presidential candidate or a member of a Democratic cabinet.

The assumption there is that a Democrat will win in 2028. That’s a problem.

Otherwise, according to Republic opposition research Beshear is potentially vulnerable on education and job growth, but that’s easily countered by the fact that Beshear is a Democrat in a Republican stronghold.

His speech Thursday is a good place to start for a national candidate. However, it did have some problems.

His immigration pitch was light on substance - though his criticism of ICE and federal shock troops let loose through the country is consistent with ongoing criticism of Trump’s military actions against the U.S. public - and they are well thought out and grounded in due process. That’s something in which Trump has no interest.

But Kentucky has been instrumental in the past in developing a strong national immigration policy. The Simpson-Mazzoli law passed in 1985 is key to that participation and something many - including Beshear - glance over when developing a cogent strategy.

Beshear also needs to up his game when it comes to dealing with the press. He isn’t the only one, but saying you’ll quit calling us “fake media” or “fake news” is just a start. Breaking up media monopolies and dealing with the death of reporting as we know it is key to going forward.

And Beshear does sound rehearsed. But it’s early. When he speaks about subjects upon which he feels passionate - including his faith - he sounds authentic.

He is currently getting ready to publish a book “Go and Do Likewise - How we heal a broken country” that will likely be his launching pad to the presidency. There’s always a book.

That’s fine. But where does Beshear go from here? He is not the first name mentioned as a viable Democratic candidate for any office other than Kentucky Senator - and he’s not interested in that job.

He says he’s passionate about public service and he hits some of the right notes - he’s not an extremist and has demonstrated an ability to work with the other side of the political aisle.

The question is can he get his message across to a broad audience, will people buy what he’s selling and can he get enough money to launch a credible run for the presidency?