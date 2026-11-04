The breadth of victory for the Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections cannot be understated - nor can the challenges. The Big Tent party is firmly in charge and in the driver’s seat of Congress - a place that for the next 60 days remains a silent and cowering branch of government that has bent to Donald Trump’s will for the last two years.

Come January that will not be the case. More importantly several states across the nation have flipped their legislative and executive branches Blue for the first time in years as well.

It is a major realignment election - whose results will be felt for a generation or more. And as the pundits waxed poetic considering “what happens next” and others who wonder “who could have seen it coming” - you can answer both questions in one sentence. “Donald Trump will determine what happens next and he saw it coming.”

Until the new Congress is seated Trump has time todo more harm - and will - whether by design, anger, contempt, laziness or because he’s a delusional clown. And if you read the emails he sent to his followers, you can see that in the last month he definitely saw this coming.

As he said in the above email: His presidency is over. Two days ago he was saying act like he was on the ballot. Today he’s saying he wasn’t on the ballot.

Take a look at the other clues:

Paranoia, anger. Attempted intimidation. And:

Though he threw the candidates under the bus after the losses, he was definitely pushing them prior to the election - and showed his excessive concern about the negation of all of his executive orders - or as the soon to be imprisoned Stephen Miller has called them “decrees.” Then there’s this:

He saw the handwriting on the wall. HE KNEW.

He declared his defiance even while conceding he’d lose.

Here is an incredible admission and a fear that he used to stoke the fires - but is a concern many Republicans have: Donald Trump may have presided over the destruction of the Republican party. It’s the Ronald Reagan gift that keeps giving. He blames the Democrats for whatever will befall the Republicans, but make no mistake. Trump is the architect of this disaster and his legacy will be one that forces a major realignment of the Republican party. MAGA is done. But did it kill the Republican party? Trump seems to think so.

And there you have it. Trump sees the destruction. Understands what’s at stake and at the end of it all, he can offer no path forward - but he still needs your money.

Thank you Donny and goodnight.