Who will be thrown under the bus next?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1123Who will be thrown under the bus next?Trying to redefine the meaning of the word "individual"Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 11, 20261123ShareTranscriptSo, who’s going to be thrown under the bus next in the Trump administration?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (985)2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremVirginia's failed referendum6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Epstein suicide note9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIranian war during the ceasefire12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (986)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWho will be held accountable?May 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe fallout from gerrymandering . . .May 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon